It was a Student of the Year reunion of sorts as Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were the new guests on Koffee with Karan. Karan Johar also brought in a video byte from the third SOTY - Alia Bhatt - to speak about the two boys. Alia spoke at length about Varun and Sidharth and also thanked the latter for giving her "first love of her life".

Alia Bhatt heaps praise on Sid

Alia Bhatt thanked Karan Johar for bringing her to the episode in some way or the other. She added that she would have had FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) otherwise. She also called Sid hilarious and added how chivalrous he is.

"Sid is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesn't party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent Punjabi in him. He just knows how to get people going, he's really good," Alia said.

"Takes a while to open up"

"Also, he is really hilarious, he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party. Sid takes a while to open up, so there is a distance, says hi hello, very chivalrous, very well mannered, that's generally how he is. The basic thing is that he has got very warm and kind eyes. That is also why he has such a massive fan following. I am very thankful to Sid, because he has given me my first love of my life, Edward," she went on to add. Alia also praised Varun Dhawan and spoke about him being competitive with her always.