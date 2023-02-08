Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are painting the town red with their loved up wedding pictures and videos. The two made their first public appearance at the airport today and looked every bit in love. Ever since their marriage, celebs have been pouring in wishes and messages for the two. Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, also dropped a message for them.

Celebs wish the couple

"Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn't be there. Lots of love to both of you," Upasana wrote. Vicky Kaushal, who has worked with Kiara Advani in Lust Stories and Govinda Naam Mera wrote, "Congratulations Sid and Kiar!!! Rab dher saari khushiyaan bakshe. May life together be full of eternal bliss."

"Congratulationsssss u two may this be the beginning of forever wala love...good bless," Rakul Preet Singh wrote. Alia Bhatt wrote, "Congratulations you two (with a heart emoji)." Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Rab ne bana di jodi (sic)." "Cuties!!! Finally. So much love. Here's to infinity and beyond (sic)," Ananya Panday said.

The exorbitant wedding lehenga

Manish Malhotra also spilled the beans on how rare Zambian emeralds were used in Kiara's wedding outfit. He also revealed that her lehenga was adorned with Swarovski Crystals. "The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of the roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real swarvoski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle. The captivating #ManishMalhotraBride glows in Manish Malhotra Bespoke Diamond Jewellery @manishmalhotrajewellery for her big day. The exclusive set features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds," he wrote.