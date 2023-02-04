And it is finally happening! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's pre-wedding festivities are all set to begin from today. The bride-to-be was spotted leaving for Jaisalmer this morning. Kiara's wedding glow and radiance didn't go unnoticed. While Sid and Kiara have maintained absolute silence on their wedding news, they are expected to make an announcement soon.

The opulent wedding

The Shershaah couple is reportedly going to get married in a grand ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Over 80 rooms have been booked and 80 luxury automobiles have been booked to take the guests to and fro. The wedding will have over a 100 guests and is going to be every bit of a royal affair.

No phone policy

And if reports are anything to go by, the celeb couple has issued a strict no phone policy for the guests. The guests will be requested to submit their phone and even if some of them have their phones with them, they will be asked to refrain from posting any picture before the couple shares it themselves. Not just this, reports state that the power couple has also laid out strict guidelines for the hotel staff.

How the two met

Many a times we see wedding videos and pictures getting leaked by hotel staff. And thus, a strict no phone policy has been put in place for the hotel staff too. It was at the success party of Lust Stories that Sidharth and Kiara met for the first time. The love blossomed between the two when they started shooting for Shershaah.