Off lately we have seen a lot of relationships on television and Bollywood celebs going kaput. The ever after tales are hard to believe in today's time. With the increase in the divorce rate in the B-town, there is yet another Bollywood couple who ended their marriage a few days ago. Siddhant Karnick and Megha Gupta went separate ways last year.

Siddhant and Megha met on the sets of Zee Tv's Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and took nuptial vows in the year 2016. Almost after three years of marriage, the couple decided to mutually divorce. Speaking to media after his divorce Siddhant candidly opened up about his marriage, divorce and future plans.

Excerpts:

Siddhant on marriage

"No marriage is easy. In our case, I would say that we ran out of patience. In any relationship, peace of mind is of paramount importance. It's like you pinch yourself on your arm and keep that presses after some time, you get used to it and live with it. Then suddenly, when you separate and that pinch goes away, you feel, 'Oh, my God! I was missing this peace of mind'. That's the best way I can summarise my marriage. Megha and I went for therapy and tried to do everything we could to make it work but in vain."

On separation

"We even started living separately in March last year. We felt that it would be better if we lived apart for some time and see if distance made the heart grow fonder. However, we realized that we had more peace of mind when we were not together. Having said that, it's not that we weren't good together. We were great together. She is a great travel partner and I have some of the best travel memories with her. But I guess, there was so much more that we were both looking for. That's when we decided to go our separate ways. I have realized that two good people might not make for a great marriage."

On Divorce

"Divorces can get ugly, but fortunately, it didn't turn ugly for us. That's because Megha and I decided to leave when there was still a little love left between us, which helped us sail through."

On the work front, Siddhant was last seen in Thappad. International Business Times wishes them all the very best for their future!