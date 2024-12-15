Pushpa 2 has been smashing numbers at the box office ever since its release. However, not everyone seems impressed by the huge turnout for the pre and post release events. And actor Siddharth certainly doesn't seem pleased. The Rang De Basanti actor was recently asked about the turnout at the trailer release event of Pushpa 2 in Patna.

And, the actor has been facing backlash for his statement on the same. Siddharth had said that crowds gather for events for free biryani and alcohol even during political rallies. Addressing the crowd generation in Patna, the actor had also said that the people from there even stand to watch a JCB working and hence, quality shouldn't be judged by the number of people who have gathered.

What Siddharth had said

"In India, there's no connection between gathering a large crowd and quality. If that was the case, then all the political parties would be winning. In our days, these crowds used to be about getting biryani and a quarter packet alcohol," the Rang De Basanti actor said in YouTuber Madan Gowri's podcast.

"That's all marketing. It's not a big deal to gather a crowd in India. You bring a JCB for construction and crowds will gather automatically. So, it's not a big deal getting a crowd in Bihar," he further said.

Siddharth now clarifies

On being asked if he had a problem with the numbers the film did, the actor said, "I have a problem with word 'problem' itself and don't think I need to clarify on the same. Congratulations to the team of Pushpa 2 for the success."

"The bigger the crowds that gather, the better. Let's hope that the crowds will come to theaters also. Cinema needs to be healthy," he told Hindustan Times. Singer Mika had also lashed out at the actor saying that he was receiving limelight but making such statements.