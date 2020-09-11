Siblings of Bollywood celebrities are often identified as the brother or sister of the star. However, not many are aware that a few of the siblings have made a name for themselves in their own professional fields.

In fact, some celebrity siblings, who have stayed away from the limelight, are successful entrepreneurs running multi-crore businesses. Take a look at some of the successful siblings of Bollywood celebrities:

Ekta Kapoor:

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most renowned producers of the entertainment industry. Daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra and sister of Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta has been in the industry for more than two decades and her contribution is immense.

She is the Joint Managing Director and Creative Director of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. - one of the biggest production houses in the entertainment industry - has produced several TV shows, Bollywood films and web shows. At the age of 36, the TV czarina featured in Forbes Asia Power Businesswomen list and was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2020.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni:

Daughter of late actor Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and sister of Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima is a successful fashion and jewellery designer and runs her own jewellery line called R Jewellery in Delhi. Despite hailing from a filmy family, Riddhima chose to stay away from acting. The Kapoor girl was ranked one of the top 25 entrepreneurs in Delhi in the year 2017.

Rhea Kapoor:

Unlike father Anil Kapoor or siblings Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harshvardhan Kapoor, who are into films, Rhea opted to be a businesswoman. She is not just a producer, who has backed movies like Veere Di Wedding and Aisha, but also a celebrity stylist and co-founder of Rheson, a high-street fashion brand. The name Rheason was derived from the first letters of two founders - Rhea and Sonam - and was launched in the year 2017. The Kapoor girl also launched her jewellery collection in collaboration with Pipa Bella.

Siddharth Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother Siddharth, who has a Hotel Management degree from Switzerland, had launched his restaurant called The Mugshot Lounge in Pune in 2014. However, he currently is working as the manager of Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company founded by his sister and mother Dr. Madhu Chopra.

Karnesh Ssharma:

Brother of Anushka Sharma, Karnesh was an Indian Merchant Navy before he ventured into business. He is the producer and co-founder of the production company Clean Slate Filmz, which has produced several Bollywood movies including NH10, Pari, Bulbbul and Paatal Lok.