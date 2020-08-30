Ranveer Singh, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and a host of other Indian celebs are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer on August 28.

American actor Chadwick Aaron Boseman played several historical figures, such as Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014), and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017). His role as the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films made him an international star, winning him an NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Chadwick Boseman had been suffering from colon cancer since 2016. His family confirmed the news about his death on his Official Twitter handle. The statement reads, "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

His family continued, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

The note shared by his family concludes, "It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Many Indian celebs are huge fans of Chadwick Boseman and they were shocked to hear the news about his sudden death. They took to their social media pages to express shock and sadness, pay tributes and offer heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and other have shared his photos and a few other celebs posted messages.

Here are some Indian celebs reaction on Chadwick Boseman's death:

Mahesh Babu: Black Panther will be remembered forever... A marvel gone too soon... #RIPChadwickBoseman

Priyanka Chopra: This year's been so hard. What a tragic loss of a remarkably gifted talent. Chadwick, you fought a silent battle, all while giving us some of the most inspiring films of the last few years. Your legacy will live on forever. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones.

Arjun Kapoor: @chadwickboseman u were so graceful & dignified onscreen to know u battled cancer for 4 years quietly and work thru it makes me respect you off it as well...rest well...#WankandaForever.

Siddhart Malhotra: Really sad...RIP Chadwick Boseman...Thankyou for the amazing movies.

Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! #WakandaForever #OmShanti

Varun Dhawan: RIP Wakanda forever

Diljit Dosanjh: No Way Man... Gone too soon Fav. Super Hero #BlackPanther

Sai Dharam Tej: Was he really suffering from stage 3 cancer...no he wasn't he was spreading love and receiving love... thank you @chadwickboseman for not showing pain and for showing your commitment to put a smile on our faces Broken heart Crying face #WakandaForever

Rahul Ravindran: Some people have managed to troll even this tweet. From the stupid but harmless "then how he did tweet" to vile shit like "deserves it." I don't want to offer any advice or morality lessons. It is what it is. God bless the millions who poured love and bid farewell respectfully.