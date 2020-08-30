Chadwick Boseman was a fine actor, known particularly for essaying the role of Black Panther in the Marvel series of Avengers. The news of the actor's death broke on Sunday, as announced on his social media accounts.

A day later, even as fans continue to mourn the actor's loss, Twitter has now announced that the last tweet on the actor's account happens to be the most-liked one on the platform.

A tribute to the late actor

Chadwick Boseman has died, but his memory still lives on. Since the news of his death on Sunday morning, fans have been in a state of shock. The actor who won numerous accolades and the respect and love of so many around the world lost a long and hard battle against Cancer.

On Sunday, a post was put up on his Twitter account announcing his death:

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣

⁣

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣

⁣

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣

⁣

It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣

⁣

He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣

⁣

The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. "

Love and messages offering condolences flooded social media across the world. A day later, Twitter announced that the specific had become the most-liked tweet yet on the platform. As of today, the tweet has acquired 6.5 million likes and 3 million retweets and still counting.

Twitter made the announcement, "Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever."

Many celebrities and colleagues who knew the actor shared their messages on and memories of Chadwick Boseman. The fine actor and human being that he was, will never be forgotten. RIP Chadwick Boseman.