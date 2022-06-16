Siddhanth Kapoor has alleged that he might have been tricked into consuming drugs at the party from where he was arrested. Shakti Kapoor's son and Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth, was the DJ at the party from where he along with five others were picked up by the police. It was reported that the Kapoor lad tested positive for drugs at the party.

What Siddhanth claimed

After a day-long investigation with the Bengaluru police, Siddhanth flew back to Mumbai. "I was at a hotel and there was an investigation going on. I have been cooperating. The Bengaluru police have been really good and they are doing a great job. They should continue to do what they are doing, to save so many lives," the star kid said after exiting the police headquarters.

Siddhanth might get called back for interrogation again, something for which he is fully prepared and ready to co-operate. The Kapoor boy has allegedly told the police that he was tricked into taking drugs and he had no idea about the same. On being asked, Shakti Kapoor had refused to believe the news to be true. "This is impossible," he was quoted telling a website.

Siddhanth's first social media post after release

Siddhanth took to social media and shared a picture of himself within a flight along with a female friend. Though who the female friend was, remains unknown but Siddhanth hinted that he was getting back home, with the picture.