Siddhanth Kapoor has been released on bail after he was arrested for testing positive for drugs at a rave party. The other people arrested with him have also been released.

Siddhanth was the DJ at the party. He is the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor.

What the police said

"He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs," ANI quoted the Bengaluru police saying. "Siddhanth has tested positive for drugs, he has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station," the report further stated.

"A total of six persons have been arrested including Siddhant Kapoor after they tested positive for consuming drugs. They have all been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," Bheemashankar S Guled, District General of Police, East Division had reportedly said.

Shakti Kapoor refused to be believe

Shakti Kapoor, however, had denied believing the news. Shakti Kapoor told TOI on being asked, "I can say only one thing - it's not possible". Bheema Shankar Gulled, Deputy Commissioner of Police for East Bengaluru has now said, "Siddhanth Kapoor's medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody."

"Last night we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed it of," the DCP added.

"The hotel has been given notice, we have asked specific questions, they will have to answer. Bengaluru city police have declared war on drugs and this was part of it. Earlier in the month, we had conducted a raid where 34 people tested positive for drugs," ANI further quoted the officer saying.