Shakti Kapoor's son, Siddhanth, has been arrested after testing positive for drugs at a rave party in Bengaluru. He is the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor. Siddhanth was reportedly detained during a police raid in the city. Shakti Kapoor has, however, refused to believe the news. The Starkid is said to have gone to Bengaluru on Sunday.

"He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs," ANI quoted the Bengaluru police saying. "Siddhanth has tested positive for drugs, he has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station," the report further stated. Shakti Kapoor however has said that it is not possible. Shakti Kapoor told TOI on being asked, "I can say only one thing - it's not possible".

"A total of six persons have been arrested including Siddhant Kapoor after they tested positive for consuming drugs. They have all been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," Bheemashankar S Guled, District General of Police, East Division reportedly said.

Siddhant has worked as an assistant director in several films like Bhool Bhulaiya and Chup Chup Ke. He also worked on Haseena Parkar, a film which had Shradhha in the lead role. The Kapoor lad made his debut in Salman Khan's 1997 film, Judwaa. But, his acting career never took off.

Shraddha Kapoor was questioned by the NCB in drugs related controversy in 2020 after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. During the investigation, it was alleged that CBD oil was ordered online for Shraddha Kapoor.