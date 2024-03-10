Siddhant Chaturvedi emerged as an overnight star with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. And with more meaty roles in films like - Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Inside Edge; the actor has created a space for himself in the industry. In a latest interview, Siddhant revealed that he was 'blacklisted' in the casting circuit after he rejected a role in Brahmastra.

What went down

Siddhant revealed that before getting Gully Boy, he was selected for Brahmastra. He revealed that he got a part in the film through a casting director but there was no script then and neither was he asked to audition. He added that he was told that the film was going to take 5 years and it will be a VFX and heavy action movie.

Chaturvedi further revealed that he even met Ayan Mukerji but there was no script ready till then and he decided to opt out as the role wasn't that solid. He further said, "I told the casting director that I won't be able to do it. He stood up and said, 'Pagal hai, Dharma ke saath hai, 3 films ka contract hai (Are you crazy, its Dharma, 3 film's contrat).' So I said, 'Who will watch me if Amitabh Bachchan is there, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are there together."

"Mujhe blacklist kar diya gaya casting se. Blacklist kar diya ki ye toh pagal hai ladka. Badnaam ho gaya tha main casting circuit mein ki ye select ho ke na bol deta hai," said Siddhant in an interview. On the personal front, Siddhant is rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda.