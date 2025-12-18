Siddaramaiah is outgoing CM, this is his last session, says K'taka BJP chief

Amid the leadership tussle in the ruling Congress party, Karnataka BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Thursday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is an outgoing Chief Minister and this will be his last Assembly session.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Vijayendra, while answering a question, said, "One has to understand the plight of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at this time. He is an outgoing Chief Minister. No one knows when he will tender his resignation."

"If one observes the manner in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is making statements and replying to debates, one can understand and even feel pity for him, as his days are numbered. In this background, we do not have any optimism that there will be solutions to issues even after debates, as an outgoing Chief Minister is in charge," Vijayendra stated.

"In spite of this, I have always said that it does not matter how many days one remains in power, but the state will remember one's good deeds. We are hopeful that, at least in his last Assembly session, he will ensure some contribution to the development of the North Karnataka region. We have debated this issue for a long time," he said.

"During the previous BJP-led government headed by former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, 14 irrigation projects were cleared for Belagavi district when the session was held here. Even though Cabinet and Finance Department approvals were given, nothing has moved forward under the present government," he criticised.

"What will Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has not done anything in the last two-and-a-half years, do in two weeks?" Vijayendra asked sarcastically.

When asked about land encroachment charges against Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, Vijayendra said, "Serious allegations have been made against Minister Krishna Byregowda. As a Revenue Minister, can he claim ownership of land without verifying documents, stating that it belonged to his father and grandfather, and indulge in illegality?"

"Is there any legal scope for this? This is a serious matter, and we will raise the issue in the House today," he added.

Vijayendra further alleged, "After the Congress came to power in Karnataka, the ruling party has been indulging in corruption and diverting money to the high command. Whenever Congress comes to power in Karnataka, the state becomes an ATM for the party. Just as hundreds of crores were misused in the Valmiki Tribal Welfare scam, scams are now coming to light one after another."

"To please the high command, collections are being made from contractors. Even the President of the Contractors' Association has written a letter regarding this. Their only agenda is to loot the state, please the high command, and continue in power," he alleged.

Reacting to Vijayendra's "outgoing CM" remark, Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said, "Is Vijayendra trying to predict the future? Let him first resolve issues within his own party. There are factions led by Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, while Vijayendra himself leads another group. It is incorrect for him to make statements as he wishes."

Former minister and Congress MLA K.N. Rajanna countered Vijayendra's claim, stating that it is Vijayendra who is the outgoing BJP state president.

(With inputs from IANS)