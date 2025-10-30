Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah behaving like Kerala Wayanad's District Collector: BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of behaving like the District Collector of Wayanad in Kerala. It may be noted that the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency is represented by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka made the statement, "Karnataka doesn't need a CM who bows to the fake Gandhi family, spends our treasury like it's High Command's ATM, and forgets his own state's farmers who put food on his table. We elected a Chief Minister of Karnataka, not a Puppet of Delhi, not a Brand Ambassador of Wayanad."

"Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, how long will Karnataka tolerate a Chief Minister who behaves like Wayanad's District Collector and Fund raiser. You signed off Rs 10 crore of Karnataka taxpayers' money to Wayanad at lightning speed. You gave away Rs 15 lakh to the family of a man killed by an elephant," Ashoka chided.

Charging CM Siddaramaiah Ashoka further noted, "You announced to build 100 houses in Wayanad after landslide. You used Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), Karnataka's own tourism corporation, to promote Wayanad tourism - Priyanka Gandhi's constituency."

"But when it comes to your own people? There is no response," he underlined.

"North Karnataka is drowning. Farmers are suffering and homes washed away and 12.5 lakh hectares of crop damage has been reported. Compensation still stuck in files, surveys, excuses, speeches and photo-ops," Ashoka slammed.

"Where is the compensation and flood relief for Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi districts in Karnataka?" Ashoka questioned.

"Where is the urgency? What are your priorities? You moved money to another state faster than you moved money to our own disaster-hit farmers. This is not charity. This is High command appeasement to save chair," he criticised.

Ashoka further demanded to release full compensation immediately to affected state regions and farmers. He urged CM Siddaramaiah to stop looting Karnataka's money to please fake Gandhi family. "Karnataka first. Not Wayanad first," he underlined.

(With inputs from IANS)