Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah paid a visit to Vikram Hospital on Thursday, March 29, to inquire about actress Jayanthi's health. The actress was hospitalized following severe asthma and acute respiratory failure recently.

Siddaramaiah reportedly had a quick chat with her and wished her speedy recovery. The photo of their meeting has now gone viral. The chief minister left for Mysuru soon after the meeting, said TV reports.

The actress, who has been on the ventilator for the last few days, is expected to be shifted to a ward Thursday. "Asthma attacks are common during this season and she has been a very old patient of mine and is progressing well with treatment. All her parameters are stable, and she will be out of ventilator shortly," Deccan Chronicle quoted Dr KS Satish, a senior pulmonologist at Vikram Hospital, as saying.

Chief Minister @CMofKarnataka @siddaramaiah met actress Jayanti at the hospital where she is recuperating. Pic: SridharVG pic.twitter.com/2kuffCax1K — S Shyam Prasad (@ShyamSPrasad) March 29, 2018

"However, she will be closely monitored in the ICU. She will most likely be shifted to the ward on Thursday. By end of this week, considering her health condition she may be discharged," he said.

Sa Ra Govindu, the president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Shivaraj Kumar and many other dignitaries have called on the actress in the hospital.

Jayanthi was rushed to Sidvin Hospital on Sunday, March 25, after she complained of breathing problems. She was later shifted to Vikram Hospital based on the doctor's advice.

Jayanthi has acted in over 500 movies in her career and was part of over 300 movies as the female lead. Miss Leelavathi, Sri Krishnadevaraya and Edakallu Guddada Mele were some of her most successful movies.