Cases of road rage and rash driving have been on the rise in recent years. Following the infamous Porsche hit-and-run case, another tragic accident due to overspeeding and drunk driving has surfaced.

Vadodara Hit-and-Run on Holi Eve

On Thursday night, the eve of Holi, a horrific hit-and-run accident occurred in Vadodara, Gujarat. A speeding car rammed into a scooty, killing a woman and injuring four others. The incident took place near the Amrapali Complex and was captured on CCTV.

The car was driven by a young man, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, with his friend seated beside him.

Due to the impact, the airbags deployed, but the front portion of the car was completely damaged. The deceased woman was riding the scooter when the car collided with her vehicle. Several injured victims were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance.

Locals rushed to the accident site, managed to apprehend the driver, and assaulted him before handing him over to the police.

Rakshit Chaurasia, the prime accused, was later brought back to the accident site for crime scene recreation. During the process, he was seen limping and holding his ears.

Who is Rakshit Chaurasia?

Rakshit Chaurasia, a law student originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, resides in a PG accommodation in Vadodara, Momaya told reporters.

A video recorded by an eyewitness shows the co-passenger stepping out of the damaged vehicle and blaming Rakshit Chaurasia for the crash.

Several viral videos show Rakshit Chaurasia appearing intoxicated and repeatedly shouting, "Another round, another round", after exiting the car, the official said, suggesting that the case could involve drunk driving.

In the video, Chaurasia can also be heard mentioning the name "Nikita" and chanting "Om Namah Shivaya."

Speaking about the incident, the DCP said, "Primarily, the car was overspeeding. This can also be a case of drunk driving. We will conduct his medical test to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol." The official also confirmed that Chaurasia possesses a valid driving license.

What did Chaurasia say?

Chaurasia stated that he was not drunk but was driving the car at a speed of 50 km/hour; he further urged to meet the members of the victim's family and said that he was responsible for the accident. "We were going at 50 km/hour. There were no people at that time, just a scooter and a car...I had no idea. I did not do any party, I went for Holika Dahan and was not drunk... Today, I was told that one woman has died and a few have sustained injuries. I want to meet the family of the victims; it is my fault, and whatever they want that should happen...," Rakshit Chaurasia told news agency ANI.

On why he screamed the name "Nikita" and chanted "Om Namah Shivaya

When questioned about the name he shouted after stepping out of the car, he claimed he had randomly called it out "in a state of panic" and denied being intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Police statement

Vadodara police have not confirmed the intoxicant, stating that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report will provide conclusive results. Deputy Commissioner of Police told mediapersons, "We have collected blood samples of the two accused and sent them to FSL."

Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar confirmed that three other vehicles—two active vehicles and an electric vehicle (EV)—were also involved in the incident, in addition to the four-wheeler. He stated that eight people were injured, and one woman had died.

Janhvi Kapoor shares furious post on Vadodra accident, says 'sick to my stomach'

Not just social media, but Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has also condemned the Vadodara accident. On Sunday, the actress shared a strong message on Instagram, expressing her outrage: "This is appalling and enraging. Sick to my stomach about anyone thinking this kind of behavior is something they can get away with, intoxicated or not."