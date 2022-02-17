A day after arresting ten sympathizers of terrorists from three districts of South Kashmir, the newly-constituted State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday quizzed Ameer (president) of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and other members of the banned association for eight hours regarding foreign funding.

"Today SIA had summoned about more than half a dozen persons associated with the proscribed JeI and were interviewed for more than eight hours regarding various unlawful activities," SIA said in a handout issued on Thursday.

"Besides foreign funding and foreign operations of JeI they were questioned about activities of Jamaat-e-Islami in and out of J&K," the handout mentioned, adding, "Questioning included properties of JeI having direct or indirect links with terror/terror funding. Believed to have its origin in foreign countries including, UK, Canada, Bahrain, etc."

The SIA said that the "interview" is an investigation of JeI related case originally lodged at Police Station Batmaloo Srinagar, Kashmir, now being investigated by State Investigation Agency. Recent video and press release from proscribed JeI was also inquired in the light of foreign operations of proscribed JeI.

Those who were quizzed by SIA include Abdul Hamid Ganaie (last serving Ameer Jammat) son of Mohammad Yaseen of Nadigam Shopian at present Wazabagh Hyderpora Srinagar, Abdul Salam Dagga (Ameer Tehsil North Srinagar) son of Ghulam Mohammad Dagga of Baghi Islam Lal Nagar Chanapora, Peer Abdul Rashid (Rukn-e-Jamaat) son of Peer Ghulam Ahmad of Challan Kulgam, Muzaffer Jan (JeI Member) son of Habibullah Rangrez of Bohrikadal Srinagar at present Nowgam Wanbal Srinagar, Tariq Ahmad Haroon (Office bearer, last incharge JeI Office) son of Habibullah of Naidyar Rainawari Srinagar and Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh (Rukn-e-Jamaat) son of Gull Mohammad R/O Harwan Saidpora Srinagar.

Besides the above said some other associates were also summoned by SIA in case FIR No. 17/2019 u/s 10, 11, 13 ULA (P) Act of p/s Batmaloo currently being investigated by SIA.

SIA arrests 10 suspects from South Kashmir on Wednesday

The SIA has arrested at least 10 persons during raids in three districts of South Kashmir. The raids were conducted in Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian.

Reports said that ten terrorists' sympathizers were arrested who have been handed over to another agency for questioning.

"These raids were primarily focused to bust the network of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Ten persons who were part of OGW modules and taking instructions from JeM commanders have been arrested," reports said.

SIA constituted to investigate terror-related cases

In November 2021, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had constituted a specialised investigating agency on the lines of NIA. The new agency is called the State Investigation Agency or SIA, which will primarily investigate cases related to terrorism and linked offences in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

SIA was set up aside from the CID and allied agencies that are actively working in the UT to fight terrorism. The need for the SIA arose after the administration deemed it to conduct specialised investigation into terror cases that haven't been referred to the NIA.