The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday gave its green signal for the constitution of a specialised investigating agency on the lines of NIA. The new agency will be called State Investigation Agency or SIA, which will primarily investigate cases related to terrorism and linked offences in the Valley

In an order copy dated November 1, the SIA will be the nodal agency for "coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other Central Agencies and shall take such other measures as may be necessary [for] speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases."

SIA will be set up aside from the CID and allied agencies that are actively working in the UT to fight terrorism. The need for the SIA arose after the administration deemed it to conduct specialised investigation into terror cases that haven't been referred to the NIA.

As per the government order, the SIA will consist of a Director in addition to officers and employees deputed by the government from time to time.

SIA to combat terror in Valley

The government has also ordered all the officers in charge of police stations to mandatorily intimate the SIA of terror-related cases and even the cases where terror linkages surface during the investigation, including all terrorist acts like terror financing, circulation of fake Indian currencies and terrorism-related to larger conspiracy cases.

In cases where the investigation is not taken up by the NIA, the DGP of J&K, "having regard to the gravity of the offence, progress of investigation and other relevant factors," will determine in consultation with the SIA whether the case is fit to be investigated by SIA.

The head of CID wing shall be the ex-officio Director of the SIA. A special incentive 25% of the basic pay shall be paid to the employees who are posted in the SIA.

Special Security Allowance for SOG, BDS

In addition, the J&K administration sanctioned Special Security Allowance (SSA) for members of Special Operation Group (SOG) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of J&K Police. Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh said that the decision of providing special allowance will go long way in boosting morale of police personnel.

He further stated that the Union Home Ministry and Governor's Administration has been very kind in considering favourably different proposals for welfare & better working conditions of J&K Police.