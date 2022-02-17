Busting another module of terror groups, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested four Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terror-outfit "The Resistance Front (TRF)" who were operating after taking directions of their handlers, sitting across the border.

The arrested OGWs were involved in creating content of the threatening posters issued by TRF from time to time to create fear and terror among the masses. Through these posters, they aimed to threaten government employees, police, armed forces, elected members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), and non-local businessmen and to cause disaffection against the state.

"On the basis of reliable intelligence input, it was found that the terrorist organization TRF is active in J&K and is being orchestrated by handlers based in Pakistan. Two active terrorists namely Basit Ahmed Dar of Redwani Kulgam and Momin Gulzar of Eidgah Srinagar are using the network of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the Valley for subversive activities. These OGWs are providing logistic support and are harbouring these terrorists in Kashmir Valley", official sources said.

Accordingly, case a case under FIR No 10/2022 under sections 13,18,38,39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, section 120B of IPC was registered in Police Station Kothibagh and arrested four hardcore OGWs.

Identities of the arrested OGWs have been established as Basharat Ahmed Pampori son of Basir Ahmed Pampori of Maidanpora, Srinagar, Adil Shafi Bhat son of Mohammad Shafi Bhat of Daresh Kadal, Srinagar, Muzamil Fayaz Sofi son of Fayaz Ahmed Sofi of Bagh-e- Sundar Payeen Kaksarai, Karan Nagar, Srinagar, and Adil Mushtaq Mir S/o Mushtaq Ahmed Mir R/o Bagh-e-Sundar Payeen Maidanporal.

It was also found that they had recently provided logistic support to three terrorists namely Momin Gulbar, Arif Ahmed Hazar, and one foreign terrorist by sheltering them and also facilitating them in carrying out terrorist attacks in Srinagar city. Further investigation is continuing to identify other OGWs involved in this network.

10 suspects arrested South Kashmir

The newly constituted State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested at least 10 persons during raids in three districts of South Kashmir. The raids were conducted in Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian.

Reports said that ten terrorists' sympathizers were arrested who have been handed over to another agency for questioning.

"These raids were primarily focused to bust the network of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Ten persons who were part of OGW modules and taking instructions from JeM commanders have been arrested," reports said.