Amid repeated attempts from across the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) to smuggle arms and narcotics, a crucial meeting of the core group of all security forces, working in Jammu province, was held on Friday at White Knight Corps.

Meeting devised a joint strategy to frustrate such evil designs of Pakistan to ensure peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt General Manjinder Singh, GOC White Knight Corps, Dilbag Singh, Director General Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) JKP co-chaired a meeting to review the intelligence and security situation in the Jammu region.

High ranking officials include Special DG CID, IG BSF, IG CRPF, Divisional Commissioner SB, Director IB, Formation Commanders of all formations of white knight Corps and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr. Raghav Langer were present.

"Issues related to present security situation, the inputs of terrorists in Pakistan trying to infiltrate from IB and LoC sectors, terror funding, radicalization through social media, the security situation in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban area, Over Ground Worker (OGW) network and the latest modus operandi of the terrorist groups trying to revive terrorism in Jammu region and disturb the peaceful situation and communal harmony were also discussed in the meeting", Jammu-based Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

"The synergy between armed Forces, intelligence agencies, and paramilitary forces has been appreciated by all as it has played a key role in maintaining peace in the region by thwarting various inimical designs by anti-national elements", the defence spokesperson said.

Meeting devise a strategy to counter attempts to smuggle arms, narcotics

Highly placed sources said that the core group devised a strategy to frustrate Pakistan's evil designs to smuggle arms and narcotics through IB and LoC.

During the last two months, repeated attempts have been made from across the border to smuggle narcotics to fund the terror groups active in Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 6, the Border Security Force killed three Pakistani narcotics smugglers along the International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu province. Thirty-six packets of heroin were recovered from the possession of the intruders killed in the border village of Bainglard in Samba district.

Earlier on February 5, Jammu and Kashmir Police had busted one more narco-terrorism module by arresting two persons along with contraband worth Rs 18 crore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. This consignment of narcotics was smuggled from Pakistan through LoC in Kashmir Valley.

On January 21, 2022, forces had foiled nefarious designs of Pakistan to smuggle drugs into this side of the border to fund terror groups by 31 kilograms of narcotics near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

On January 3, 2022, the Border Security Force (BSF) had foiled an attempt from across the border to smuggle narcotics near the International Border in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district in Jammu province.

Earlier in June 2021, the alert BSF personnel had foiled another attempt of Pakistani authorities to smuggle narcotics worth crores through the International Border (IB) from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Heroin worth Rs 135-crore was recovered from the possession of an unidentified infiltrator killed by BSF in the Pansar border outpost in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district.