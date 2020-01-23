Director Ajai Vasudev Malayalam movie Shylock/Kuberan (in Tamil) starring Mammootty and Meena has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience, who are in love with Mammookka's dialogue diction.

Shylock is an action film directed by Ajai Vasudev and newcomers Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan have written the script dialogues for it. Joby George has bankrolled it under Goodwill Entertainments. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.11 hours.

Shylock movie story: It is about Devan, who is a kind-hearted man. He locks horns with a ruthless and wealthy miser, who lends money to desperate people. How he succeeds forms the crux of this family entertainer film.

Analysis: Shylock deals with a routine and predictable story. Ajai Vasudev has blended some commercial ingredients and tried to showcase Mammookka in a mass avatar. His punch dialogues keep the audience thrilled in the first half of the film, say the audience.

Performances: Mammootty has delivered an electrifying performance and Shylock is all the way his show. His mannerism, dialogue delivery and fights are the highlights of the movie. Meena, Rajkiran, Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Ajai Vasudev, John Vijay and others have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Shylock has decent production values. Beautiful picturisation, stunning background score, punch dialogues and action choreography are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Shylock movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reactions to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's response.

Muhammed Minhaj @Muhamme18396388

#shylock review.... best ever mass energetic performance from mammookka .... full on mass first half ..... a treat for both mammookka and thalapathy fans.... go for it...waiting for second half! ❤️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 1/2

Rashid_Dq @Rashidmuhd5

#Shylock: Interval : Entertaining First Half With Full-On Megastar Show , Nothing Much Into Story Line , Still #AjayVasudev Keeps Audience Engaged & Ends With A Good Interval Bang

Siva @siva_18_

#shylock is far better than mamangam, Will be a feast for mammukka fans! 1st half is Kalippu The Signature "THERI" chewing gum scene is recreated by MAMMUKKA during the same interval sequence gives a Earth Shattering response from "VIJAY FANS" Kola Masss show from @mammukka #Shylock #Mammukka Lucifer for Lalettan, Shylock for mamukka! Kola mass show #Shylock #Mammukka @mammukka

Kerala Producers @KeralaProducers

Average first half for #Shylock. Superb energetic performance by @mammukka Story is not started yet.. All depends on second half!

കിമോത്തി അൽബാനി ˢʰʸˡᵒᶜᵏ ᵒⁿ ʲᵃⁿ ²³ @Junaid43487775

#Shylock SHYLOCK UPTO INTERVAL.... Ikka's Stylish Performance.... Screen Presence... BGM... Action Sequences.. Katta Waiting For Second Half.... This Is Going To A massive hit of the year...

IamRijukhan @Rijukhanb1

#first_halftime #shylock A mega star show First haf nothing is their in tha story Watchable mass Mega mass first haf

@ajmal_kabeer_

#Shylock First Half ! Megastar Punch .@mammukka Steal the show with amazing screen presence & firing dialogues. Interval Block Ends With A #ThalapathyVijay Style in Theri

Muhammad Adhil @urstrulyadhil

Interval...This is how you present @mammukka .. One man show at it's best...oora masssss #Shylock

Forum Reelz @Forum_Reelz

#Shylock: Interval: Entertaining First Half With Full-On Megastar Show , Nothing Much Into Story Line , Still #AjayVasudev Keeps Audience Engaged & Ends With A Good Interval Bang

FAN @ArjunAnandE

Pop culture reference one after the other and a rollicking Mammootty! #Shylock first half.

Jeen Sixtus @JeenSixtus3

#Shylock First Half Kazhinju... Vere Level mass ... #Thalapathy Reference all over One Man Show

Vyshnav gs @vyshnav_gs

#Shylock - Such an energetic first half.Full on #mammookka show. Maranamass

