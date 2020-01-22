Megastar Mammootty's most-awaited movie shylock is going to hit the theatres tomorrow. Mammooty is set to impress the audience as the character 'BOSS' who lends money to movie producers. The movie is directed by Ajay Vasudev. Raj Kiran, Meena, Bibin George are playing supporting roles in the movie.

International Business Times, India edition presents you five reasons to watch 'Shylock' First Day First Show.

Shylock: The money lender

What reminds of Shylock is the character Antonio of Shakespeare's drama 'Merchant of Venice' set in ancient Venice. Shylock is a Venetian Jewish moneylender who is the powerful antagonist of the drama. A tragic hero who is the winner in all stages of play but get defeated by his own flaws. Is there any connection between the two shylocks?

Mammootty's winning streak

2019 was the year of Mammootty. Most of his movies in Mollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood were superhits and the movie Peranbu received international awards. In the age of 68, he proved that he is the most versatile actor by doing different kinds of roles in a year...What more can be a reason not to watch shylock? !!

Raj Kiran: The super performer

Raj Kiran makes his debut in Malayalam through shylock, co-starring Mammootty and Meena. Raj Kiran plays a strong and powerful character in the movie. According to moviemakers, the protagonist of the movie is Raj Kiran and he will be seen as a Tamil speaking character.

Ajay Vasudev's direction

Ajay Vasudev has the distinction of being the director who got the opportunity to collaborate with Mammootty on his three consecutive movies. Ajay Vasudev made his debut through Rajadiraja and followed it up with Masterpiece. Gopi Sunder has composed the music for this movie. The bar song 'Kanne Kanne' has already been in the hit chart.

From Bellari Raja to Boss

Out of the five reasons, the most compelling factor to watch shylock is that the trailer had a resemblance with the super hit movie ' Rajamanikyam'. From a cattle dealer in Rajamankyam to the money lender in Shylock, one thing that has not changed in Mammootty is his mindblowing energy level and screen presence. His role as Bellary raja had shut the mouth of critics who were reluctant to appreciate his ability in doing comedy. Shylock also assures the audience that the movie will have all the ingredients of a mass entertainer.