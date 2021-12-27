Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer Shyam Singha Roy has got a flying start at the box office. The Telugu film has done well at the collection centres after opening to fairly positive reviews.

Break Up of Shyam Singha Roy Collection

In its first weekend, Shyam Singha Roy has grossed Rs 8.5 crore from the Nizam region with a distributors' share of Rs 4.87 crore. In Andhra, the film has collected Rs 5.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 4.05 crore.

In Ceded, it collected Rs 2 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.48 crore.

The Nani-starrer has raked in Rs 16.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 10.4 crore in three days.

Shyam Singha Roy Collection Outside AP/T

In Karnataka, the film has earned Rs 1.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 80 lakh. The movie has made a collection of Rs 3.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.71 crore at the US box office.

From rest of the world, it has earned Rs 1.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 72 lakh.

The worldwide collection of Shyam Singha Roy in the first weekend stands at Rs 23.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 13.63 crore.

Cap on Ticket Prices

The earnings of Nani-starrer in Andhra could have been better if the cap on ticket prices were not imposed by the state government.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a bill to further amend the AP Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1956, making it mandatory for exhibitors to sell movie tickets only through the online booking platform, to be operated by the state Film Development Corporation. The Bill replaces an Ordinance issued on November 9.

As a result, the ticket prices in high-end theatres in urban locations cannot exceed Rs 250, the price of tickets is capped at Rs 120 in rural areas. Also, the admission rate for economy classes on single screens is restricted at Rs 5! However, the High Court suspended the state government's GO. Nonetheless, permission for the special shows were not given by the local authorities.

Nonetheless, it is considered as a good collection especially when Allu Arjun's Pushpa is ruling the box office. The film had hit the screens last week and did close to Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office in the first week.