Allu Arjun's newly-released movie Pushpa has made a gigantic collection at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie has grossed close to Rs 200 crore in seven days.

Pushpa Box Office Collection: Detailed Busines Report

As per the trade reports, Pushpa has made a collection of Rs 96.4 crore in the first week with a distributors' share of Rs 66.5 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office.

In the first week, it minted Rs 47.7 crore from the Nizam region alone with an estimated distributors' share of Rs 32.25 crore. In Andhra, it raked in Rs 34.1 crore with an estimated distributors' share of Rs 23.25 crore. Whereas in Ceded, it has earned Rs 14.6 crore with an estimated distributors' share of Rs 11 crore.

Pushpa Collection Outside Andhra, Telangana

Outside the Telugu-speaking states, the movie, which has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, has collected Rs 14 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 5.6 crore in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, it has raked in Rs 9.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 3.8 crore.

The Sukumar's creation has come out with flying colors. It has collected Rs 17.5 crore out of which Rs 9.5 crore is the distributors' share. From the rest of India, the movie raked in Rs 33.5 crore.

The combined collection of Pushpa at the domestic box office or in India stands at Rs 170.1 crore in the first week.

Pushpa Worldwide Business

From the international box office, the multilingual flick has earned Rs 15 crore at the US box office and Rs 8.1 crore from the rest of the world to take the worldwide box office collection of Pushpa in seven days stands at Rs 194 crore.

As per the trade experts, Allu Arjun's film has become a profitable venture for the majority of the distributors. However, Pushpa could have done a better business if there was no cap on ticket price in its home territory of Andhra.