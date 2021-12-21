Allu Arjun's Pushpa has become the biggest opener of Allu Arjun's career. The latest flick has shattered the first weekend record of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, his previous best.

Pushpa Break Up of Collection

In the first weekend, Pushpa has minted Rs 75.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 52.8 crore in Andhra and Telangana. In Nizam region, the flick grossed Rs 38.2 crore with distributors' share of Rs 25.98 crore.

In Andhra, Pushpa has raked in Rs 26.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 18.12 crore. Whereas it raked in Rs 11.3 crore with distributors' share of Rs 8.70 crore.

Pushpa Box Office

As expected, Karnataka has become the second major centre for Pushpa apart from the two Telugu-speaking states. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has grossed Rs 14.9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 8.2 crore.

In Tamil Nadu, Pushpa earned Rs 11.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 4.6 crore. Whereas in Kerala, the gross collection of the movie in its first weekend stands at Rs 2.5 crore.

In rest of the country, the movie collected Rs 14 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 5.6 crore.

Pushpa Worldwide Box Office Collection

Among the overseas centres, Allu Arjun's movie collected Rs 12.4 crore from the US with a distributors' share of Rs 6.2 crore. From the other parts of the world, it added Rs 7.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 3 crore.

The worldwide collection of Pushpa stands at Rs 142.4 crore while the distributors' share is Rs 82.9 crore.

Pushpa Vs Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Pushpa has now broken the first-weekend record of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which had minted Rs 88 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 55.06 crore at worldwide box office.