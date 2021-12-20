Allu Arjun's Pushpa has ended its first weekend on a high note. After getting an earth-shattering opening on Friday, the multilingual film has managed to do exceptional business in the next two days, thereby becoming one of the biggest openers in the post-Covid-19 era.

As per the trade reports, Pushpa has recovered 70 per cent of its investments in the Nizam region for the distributors. Whereas in Andhra, the film has recovered only 40 per cent of its investments. The flick enjoyed a good footfall but the cap on ticket price has reduced the profit of the movie.

Andhra/Telangana Box Office

The early trends indicate that Sukumar-directorial has grossed over Rs 65 crore in the first weekend. However, a detailed report is awaited.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a bill to further amend the AP Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1956, making it mandatory for exhibitors to sell movie tickets only through the online booking platform, to be operated by the state Film Development Corporation. The Bill replaces an Ordinance issued on November 9.

As a result, the ticket prices in high-end theatres in urban locations cannot exceed Rs 250, the price of tickets is capped at Rs 120 in rural areas. Also, the admission rate for economy classes on single screens is restricted at Rs 5!

However, the High Court suspended the state government's GO. Nonetheless, permission for the special shows was not given by the local authorities.

Pushpa Hindi Version Collection

Going by the trade reports, the movie has minted over Rs 12 crore in the first weekend from the Hindi and Telugu versions in North India. On Sunday alone, it has earned over Rs 5 crore. It means the film has raked in a better collection than Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 which had earned Rs 9.2 crore.

On the first day, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's flick made a collection of Rs 3 crore and 4 crore, respectively, in the first two days. "#Pushpa #Hindi RISES on Day 2... Gathers speed... Strong word of mouth converting into energetic footfalls... Single screens/mass pockets rocking... Major centres witness growth... Solid Day 3 on cards... Fri 3 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹ 7 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi, [sic]" leading trade critic Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pushpa crossed $1.6 million-milestone mark on Sunday. The film grossed $543,383 from its Thursday premiere, $430,580 on Friday, $390,151 on Saturday and $250,054 on Sunday.