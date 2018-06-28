Actress Shweta Tripathi and rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheeta hosted a pre-wedding bash in Mumbai and many celebs from B-Town including Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao attended the event.

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma have been dating for quite some time now. Recently, they decided to take their relationship to the next level. They will enter wedlock at a grand ceremony to be held in Goa on June 29. They threw a pre-wedding bash for their industry friends in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The pre-wedding bash saw both Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma's friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance. Kiran Rao, Guneet Monga, Akarsh Khurana and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania, Anand Tiwari, Vivaan Shah, Angira Dhar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaokar, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Jasleen Royal were seen at the party joining the couple for the celebration.

Shweta Tripathi looked gorgeous in a custom-made SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The couple danced the night away with their guests. On the same day morning, Chaitanya Sharma held a private mehendi ceremony at his house. It was a fun filled and chilled out event, with Shweta looking adorable in a yellow mid length dress.

Shweta Tripathi completed her graduation in Fashion Communication from NIFT, Hyderabad and started her career as a photo editor for the women's magazine, Femina. Later, she appeared in advertisements for brands like Tata Sky, McDonald's and Vodafone. She made her acting debut with the Disney India sitcom Kya Mast Hai Life and she is known for her tomboyish role of Zenia Khan in the show.

Shweta Tripathi forayed into the film industry with Trishna and later she was seen in movies like Masaan and Haramkhor. She also featured in short films like Sujata, Love Shots and Beautiful World. She has a movie titled Cargo and web series named Mirzapur in her kitty.