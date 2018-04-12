Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi, 32, who is best known for her roles in films like Masaan and Haraamkhor, is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend of five years actor-rapper Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta.

SlowCheeta is five years younger than Tripathi, and the couple will get married on June 29. The wedding will take place in Goa with only close family and friends in attendance.

Announcing the wedding news, Shweta told IANS: "We met because both of us were stepping in for other actors. So, from Bombay (Mumbai), we met in Delhi to perform and hardly spoke throughout. On our way back, we were seated next to each other. It was a 5 am flight, so obviously the plan was to doze off. But we started talking and that was that."

She further added, "He proposed at a place called Cuckoo Club, which is a performing place in Mumbai. He wanted to do it on stage because that's how we met -- for a play. He had told me he has a new play, so I went to see that... But it was the proposal."

On the work front, she will next be seen in web series titled Mirzapur, besides films like Gone Kesh and Cargo. Shweta, who is the daughter of New Delhi's former chief secretary PK Tripathi, had starred in Disney India's Kya Mast Hai Life before entering Bollywood.

On the other hand, Chaitanya's latest song, "Kripya dhyaan de" from the film "High Jack" was launched last week. He was also one of the four rappers to have teamed up with Ranveer Singh for a single.