Shweta Tiwari's marital life never fails to grab headlines. A week ago, Shweta's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli in an interview said that his son is missing and alleged that Shweta had taken Reyansh to an 'undisclosed location'. All this happened when Shweta was tested positive for COVID-19, and she has sent her Reyansh to stay with Abhinav for the time being, fearing the child would contract the virus.

After testing negative, mom Shewta took Reyansh back. However, Abhinav in the same interview claimed that Shweta didn't allow him to meet Reyansh despite the child getting attached to him.

On Monday evening, Abhinav went live from outside Shweta's house claiming Shweta isn't allowing him to meet their son Reyansh.

Abhinav streams live outside Shweta Tiwari's house

Abhinav went live from his Instagram and shared that he is being tortured as Shweta's isn't allowing him to meet their son Reyansh once again.

After the live video ended, Abhinav shared the video on his timeline. And captioned the post as torture.

In the video, Abhinav is standing outside Shweta's house and begging the actor to let him meet Reyansh once again. Abhinav says, Shweta ne Abhi Mujhe milaya baby se ab nahi khol Rahi Darwaza. (Shweta just allowed me to meet him, and now when I want to meet him again, she is not opening the door.)

If you look at the video closely, Abhinav is banging the door and ringing doorbell continuously to get the glimpse of his son Reyansh once again.

Shweta's mom, daughter Palak and Shweta along with baby Reyansh stay together

Abhinav claims that they have kept the little kid under house arrest, and this is not good for the child's mental health and overall development. He also said that what if Shweta is not there, the child must be scared now.

Take a look at the video and post shared by Abhinav Kohli below:

In the second post, Abhinav has shared a screenshot of the message he sent to Shweta while he was standing outside her house.

Abhinav refutes claims made by Shweta that he sexually harassed Palak

For the unversed, the relationship between Shweta and Abhinav went sour two years back when it was reported that the actor had filed a domestic violence case against Abhinav, also making the allegations that he sexually harassed her daughter Palak Tiwari. Abhinav denied all the claims and said that Palak is like his own daughter.

Abhinav at an interview said:

Whenever I think of the case that Palak and Shweta have filed against me, the only thing that comes to my mind is chee (yuck). I have raised her. I looked after her when Shweta went to the Bigg Boss house. When she was doing Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao I was there. When she was shooting for Parrvarrish I brought up the girl. Getting Palak admitted to Singapore International school.