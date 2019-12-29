From marriage, affairs to break-ups, TV celebs' personal lives often come in the public glare. This year, fans were left shocked when news of break up and divorce of a few TV celebrity couples surfaced online.

Here are some of the popular TV celebs who ended their relationship this year:

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari, who married Abhinav Kohli in 2013, made headlines this year when she filed a complaint against Abhinav accusing him of making obscene comments about her daughter. Since then, Shweta and Abhinav are living separately. This was the popular actress' second marriage.

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat broke millions of hearts when they announced their separation after eight long years, through an Instagram post early in 2019. In the post, the ex-couple mentioned that they will remains friends forever.

Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal

Shweta Basu Prasad, who made her television debut as a child actor and went on to feature in several Telugu and Tamil films separated from her husband Rohit Mittal just a few days before her first wedding anniversary. She announced her separation through a long post on Instagram. They had tied the knot in December 2018.

Manish Nagdev and Srishty Rode

Srishty Rode, who gained fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 12, shocked fans when she broke up with her long-time beau and fiancé Manish Naggdev. The couple called off their engagement. Manish, through a long Instagram post, explained everything about his relationship.