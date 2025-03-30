Shweta Bachchan never made a debut in the films but always enjoyed the status of an absolute celebrity. She may have never ventured into acting but she still does wear many different hats, from being a columnist to an entrepreneur, she has done it all. In fact, every now and then she appears on popular shows like 'Koffee with Karan' and even 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' which is hosted by her father, legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan and fans do enjoy her wit and humour. However, what fans clearly do not enjoy is Shweta's ramp-walking skills.

Over the years, Shweta who is one of Bollywood's most-loved celebrity kids, has walked the ramp for several well-known designers. She has taken to the ramp wearing some spectacular outfits but as it turns out audiences have never been impressed by her.

A video has resurfaced on the internet where Shweta is seen walking the ramp for celebrated designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This 2016 video shows Shweta dressed in an ensemble from their then recently launched collection 'Enchanted.' Her ethereal white outfit featured delicate threadwork and embellished floral motifs. Shweta's look had been accessorised with a feathered cape and a feathered headgear.

The video was uploaded on Reddit recently with the caption "Shweta di, the undiscovered supermodel of India" and a discourse was started on it. Netizens expressed their utter disgust for the way she carried herself on the ramp and also trolled her for the same.

A comment on the discourse read, "She looks like a plucked chicken gone crazy" while another read, "She's so bad, I'd rather see Uravshi Rautela."

A netizen wrote, "No wonder she hated aish with all her heart" and another wrote, "That's a witchcraft performance. Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Idc what y'all say im only trying to figure what must've been discussed and rehearsed behind the scenes when this comical show was put together".

On the discourse there were also comments like, "Wtf did I just watch.... And, why am I watching it on repeat?" "This is how I picture Cinderella's evil sisters" and "thank God she was not allowed to do movies."

Recently, Shweta was in the headlines for her apparent feud with her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Several media reports suggested that she had a fallout with Aishwarya, which may have caused an issue between Aishwarya and Abhishek.