Abhishek Bachchan's latest movie, Be Happy, can best be described as a warm and soothing embrace of relationship on a cold night. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film revolves around father - daughter relationship. While Amitabh Bachchan has already called it "extraordinary", let's take a look at what social media has to say about the film.

Social media review

"Get ready to enjoy one more movie where @juniorbachchan is going to steal your heart yet again w/his beautiful & charismatic performance in this very warm, loving n memorable Father-Daughter movie #BeHappy!" wrote a user. "Just now finished watching #BeHappy on #Primevideo. I said earlier also that #AbhishekBachhan is a very underrated actor, give him a good script & he will surely shine in that. Earlier he amazed me with his #IWantToTalk & now I was all emotional in this movie," another user commented.

"#BeHappy film is more than a Dance Drama. The father-daughter love-care-emotion bonding was the highlight of the film and well executed by #RemoDsouza with great performances from #AbhishekBachchan #InayatVerma well supported by #Nassar #NoraFatehi," read a comment.

"My friends, just #BeHappy —and you can be by watching the movie #BeHappy A beautiful film based on the heartwarming bond between a father and daughter. Don't miss it. Great acting by #AbhishekBachchan," another comment read.

"Watched #BeHappy @juniorbachchan ji you have once again nailed it. What an outstanding performance!!! You are the BEST!!! Such a beautiful movie & a heartwarming story of Father-Daughter relationship, emotions & pure love. #BeHappyOnPrime," one more comment read.

"#BeHappy is a sweet and emotional film. Although it is not perfect or factually accurate, it has its heart in the right place and strikes the perfect emotional chord. After #Ludo, #Inayat and @juniorbachchan once again won our hearts as an unforgettable father-daughter duo," another person who watched the film commented.