Abhishek Bachchan is known to speak his mind; he is extremely articulate in his interviews and his fans always appreciate him for the same. The actor is extremely raw and candid while talking about things that he is passionate about. Currently, he is keeping busy with the promotions of 'Be Happy', which is his newest release. The film also features Inayat Verma, Johnny Lever, Harleen Sethi and Nora Fatehi, among others and has been directed by Remo D'Souza. During a promotional interview for the film, Abhishek spoke about the films he would not want to do.

The actor, in an interview with The Quint very simply pointed out that certain things are non-negotiables when he is choosing a script and also emphasised that he is very particular about them. Abhishek admitted that he never sits down to "evaluate" a script, but it is very important for him to feel an emotional connection with the story that it narrates. However, while talking about these, he also very clearly spoke about the kinds of scripts that he would not take up.

Abhishek said, "One thing I'm never going to do is evaluate my films. The minute you start evaluating an emotion, you are done. You hear the story; did it touch you? Yeah? Go for it. It has to be an emotional response."

He further added, "Maybe something that's very sexually explicit. I'm very uncomfortable with that. I don't like showing all of that on screen. I'm still one of those...even if I'm watching a show alone and something very sexually explicit comes up, I forward it."

The 'Dasvi' actor, during the same conversation said that he has made this decision because of his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. He spoke about how, ever since having a daughter, he wanted to do films that he could sit down and watch with her.

Abhishek said, "I have always said, since I became a girl dad, I'd love to make films that I can watch with my daughter. I'm not saying it for principle, I don't know how she (Aaradhya) would possibly feel to say 'what's he doing?' I'd like to consider that."

For his recent film, 'Be Happy', Abhishek has shared screen space with child actor Inayat Verma after 'Ludo' which was also an OTT release like the new film.