The vibrant and colorful festival of Holi illuminates both the sky and the lives of many. On the day of Rang Panchami, friends and family come together, smear each other with colors, and revel in the spirit of unity and joy. Holi is celebrated by applying colors, meeting loved ones, and dancing to the rhythmic beats of the dhol. Traditional delicacies such as gujiya, mathri, malpua, bhang, and thandai are an integral part of the festivities.

A day before Holi, Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, is observed. This year, it falls on March 13, 2025.

Holika Dahan, the precursor to Holi, symbolizes the triumph of righteousness over evil and marks the arrival of spring. On this day, people light bonfires, play with colors, and share in the joy of the festival. Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the world.

Several celebrities participated in the Holika Dahan ritual. The first ones to share glimpses of the celebration were the Bachchans. Shweta Bachchan took to social media to post a beautiful picture of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan against the backdrop of the Holika Dahan fire.

Navya Naveli also shared photos on her Instagram stories, capturing heartfelt moments of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan applying gulaal and embracing the colorful festival soaked in love and joy.

Shweta and Navya were seen enjoying the festivities with Jaya and Big B. However, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya were notably absent from the Holika Dahan celebrations.

Work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently wrapped up the last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. While rumours have been abuzz that a new host might be brought in for the new season of the quiz show, it was put to rest when Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he will return in the next season. He said in Hindi, "As I bid farewell, I just want to say- if our efforts have touched even one life or if the words spoken here have ignited hope, then I will consider our 25-year-long journey successful. So, ladies and gentlemen, I will see you in the next season. Believe in your hard work, and keep your dreams alive. Do not stop, do not bow down - you are precious just as you are. Until we meet again, this is Amitabh Bachchan, signing off from this season with my final words: Shubh Ratri."

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan's next project is Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, in which she will star alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Swanand Kirkire.

Personal life

Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children: author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

They have worked together in numerous movies, including 'Guddi, 'Ek Nazar', 'Bawarchi', 'Sholay', 'Abhimaan', 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' among others.