Be Happy Screening: Abhishek Bachchan - Nora Fatehi remain inseparable, smile & pose for paps; Aishwarya's absence sparks divorce rumors

The screening of Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy was held in Mumbai, with celebrities like Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, and Dhanashree Verma, among others, attending the premiere.

Abhishek was seen interacting with Nora and other cast members. However, netizens quickly noticed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were absent from the premiere night. This has once again fueled ongoing divorce rumors.

For over a year and a half, reports have suggested trouble in Abhishek and Aishwarya's marital life. Several sources have speculated about a possible divorce between the two. However, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has clarified or addressed these rumors.

That said, the couple was recently seen together, along with Amitabh Bachchan, at Aaradhya's annual function, momentarily putting speculation to rest. But Aishwarya and Aaradhya's absence from the Be Happy screening has once again raised questions about their relationship.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say :

Meanwhile, a heartwarming clip shows Abhishek graciously signing a copy of Madhushala, the legendary work of his grandfather, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, given to him by a fan for an autograph.

Abhishek Bachchan and young star Inayat Verma shared the spotlight at the Be Happy screening. Produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza under the banner of Remo D'Souza Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The film celebrates the enduring bond between a father and daughter, the excitement of chasing dreams, and a passion for dance.

Alongside Bachchan and Verma, the film features an ensemble cast, including Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi, adding depth to this heartwarming narrative.