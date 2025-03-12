After the thrilling and nail-biting India vs. New Zealand finale, all eyes are now on IPL 2025, which is set to begin on March 22, 2025.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt dropped a reel hinting at one of the biggest collaborations the industry has ever seen. Taking to Instagram, Alia revealed that Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are coming together for the "biggest rivalry."

On Wednesday, Ranbir and Aamir collaborated for a Dream11 advertisement, which not only features these two Bollywood stalwarts but also a galaxy of cricketers and celebrities.

The AK vs. RK collaboration includes Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. The ad also features Arbaaz Khan, while Aamir even makes a cheeky reference to Salman Khan.

The ad revolves around a lighthearted war of words between Aamir and Ranbir as they compete to form the best cricket team.

Ranbir wants Rohit Sharma on his team, while Jasprit Bumrah jokingly tells Hardik Pandya that he wants to retire.

Aamir is seen chatting with Rohit Sharma when Rishabh Pant asks for a photo—not with Aamir, but with Ranbir Kapoor! Aamir playfully walks up to Ranbir and says, "Arey photo kya, pappi de dega, apna hi bacha hai" (Forget the photo, he'll kiss you—he's one of us).

In a hilarious moment, Aamir tells Rishabh, "Rishu, he's your generation's biggest star, Ranveer Singh."

Ranbir, visibly annoyed, fires back, asking how Aamir would feel if he addressed him as Salman Khan instead.

Aamir laughs it off, saying, "I don't mind being called Salman... just not Arbaaz Khan!"

At this point, Arbaaz Khan enters the scene and quips, "You should have said Sohail instead—why me?"

The banter continues as Ranbir takes a dig at Aamir's age, saying, "He's turned 60 and lost it. Tell him to retire." He then adds, "Jalte hain mujhse, kyunki voh sirf Khan hai aur main khandaan hoon" (He's jealous of me because he's just a Khan, and I belong to a legacy).

Jackie Shroff also makes an appearance. he says,"I asked for a tissue, and you are giving me an issue!"

Ranbir even delivers his iconic dialogue from Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Aamir hits back, saying, "Today's youngsters—bigger ego than their box office collections."

To this, Ranbir channels his inner Animal and shouts, "I can hear, I am not deaf."

As the rivalry builds up, Aamir and Ranbir finally start picking their teams for "Aamir Khan 11 vs. Ranbir Kapoor 11."

Towards the end, Hardik Pandya asks Jasprit Bumrah which actor's team he would choose. Jasprit jokingly responds, "I'd rather retire."

Reactions

Fans have heaped praise on the ad, calling it the best-scripted commercial ever. Some even joked that the ad's script is better than most Bollywood films, especially the movie Nadaayniyan.

A user wrote, "Ad so much better than current Bollywood films."

Another user wrote, "Imagine if Bollywood films had this level of fun!"

The third one said, "Giving me Andaz Apna Apna feels with Aamir channeling his inner Amar, especially with the 'Kachcha Khiladi' jab & other stars making cameos. Ranbir reminded me of his character Prem Shankar Sharma from APKGK. Only first lady Urvashi was missing for Rishabh. All the cricket players seem to be quite good actors. Far better than Arjun, Ibrahim, etc."

A user wrote. "Better script and screen play than movie 'Naadaniyaan',"

The fourth one mentioned, "Even Arbaaz, Jackie, and all the other comebacks are so good. I will definitely use the tissue issue line."

The next one wrote, "The funniest thing was this for me that even Rohit remembered that it's Kapoor, not Singh. Otherwise, Rohit's character irl [in real life] is wahan se wo lana (get that from there).