A startling incident involving the Bachchan family has made headlines. On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car was hit by a BEST bus on the streets of Mumbai. However, it remains unclear whether the actress was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car rear-ended by BEST Bus in Mumbai

A video of Aishwarya's swanky car being hit by the bus has gone viral. The news was first shared by celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla on his Instagram handle, where he posted a clip showing the luxury vehicle being struck.

As soon as the bus hit the car, a bodyguard stepped out to assess the situation. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the driver quickly moved the car, bringing the situation under control.

In the video, Aishwarya's grey luxury Toyota Vellfire—approximately priced at ₹1.49 crore was stopped in the middle of the road as the BEST bus collides with it, with several onlookers gathered around.

According to a report by Republic World, Aishwarya's car, bearing the number '5050' on its license plate, made it easily recognisable.

As the video of Aishwarya's car being hit by a bus went viral, fans grew concerned about the actress's well-being.

Lately, rumors of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her actor husband, Abhishek Bachchan, separating have been making headlines. Speculation about tension between the couple began when Aishwarya and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, arrived separately for Anant Ambani's wedding and posed for the paparazzi, while the rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda, posed together.

However, Aishwarya and Abhishek debunked the rumors surrounding their divorce when they appeared together at their daughter Aaradhya's school annual event.

In fact, on Abhishek's birthday on February 5, Aishwarya shared a childhood photo of him on Instagram, seemingly putting the rumors to rest.