Social media is both a boon and a bane for many. Undoubtedly, with the advent of technology, life has become easier and smoother. However, social media has also become extremely unsafe and dubious, especially with the widespread use of AI technology.

Lately, there has been a significant rise in the misuse of technology on social media. Several avid social media users are falling prey to scams, AI-generated deepfake technology, and other online threats. Not just internet users but even celebrities are facing the repercussions.

Celebrity couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 24, 2025. As the newly minted parents embrace the joys of parenthood, they are surrounded by happiness and heartfelt celebrations.

The claim:

Within 24 hours, several photos of Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul holding their new born baby girl, seemingly in a hospital room, have gone viral. Furthermore, an Instagram account shared the collage with the caption, "Congratulations on Baby Boy KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty!"

KL Rahul is blessed with a baby girl.?❤️



Congrats to Rahiya &. More love to our cutie. pic.twitter.com/xc3EDTZYXA — Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) March 24, 2025

Fact Check:

For the unversed, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have not shared any pictures of themselves from the hospital. Nor have they been spotted entering or leaving the hospital.

The viral picture of Athiya and KL Rahul holding a baby is AI-generated. Someone unfamiliar with AI technology may easily mistake it for a real image. While the picture appears incredibly realistic, it is purely AI magic.

On Monday, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared the happy news with their fans through a collaborative post. The beautiful announcement featured an artistic painting of two swans against a serene white background with a lotus.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple as soon as they shared the news. Among the first to send their love and best wishes were Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ileana D'Cruz, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Mrunal Thakur, Vikrant Massey, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.

Congratulations to KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty for Blessed With a Baby Girl ? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ceZNQUF1C1 — Nitish Kumar Reddy (@NitishKReddy) March 24, 2025

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023 at the actress's father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Reportedly, the duo met through a mutual friend and soon started dating.

Work Front

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with the film Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later appeared in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul skipped his first match against the Delhi Capitals and is expected to make his return to the field soon.

