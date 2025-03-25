Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, after a remarkable cricketing career spanning decades, is now one of the key commentators for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Known for his witty one-liners and banter, the former cricketer's recent comment has landed him in controversy.

What happened?

During the SRH vs RR clash, Harbhajan Singh remarked England fast bowler Jofra Archer's innings in the first match (now RR) as a "black taxi."

In no time, Harbhajan's controversial statement sparked a racism row. Social media users brutally slammed the veteran cricketer, demanding that he should either step down or apologize for his insensitive comment.

Why did Harbhajan Singh call Jofra Archer a "black taxi"?

The incident occurred during the 18th over of the first inning when Jofra Archer was bowling to SRH batters Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. While Archer bowled, Klaasen was hitting consecutive boundaries.

Immediately after, Harbhajan, while commentating, said, "London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai" (Like the meter of London's black taxis, Archer's meter has also been on the higher side).

The comment did not sit well with fans, who took to social media to express their outrage.

Harbhajan Singh's racist remarks about Jofra Archer during the Hindi commentary was offensive and unacceptable! ? Such racist remarks have no place in sports, and accountability is essential. @ICC @BCCI must take action against such a vile person.#HarbhajanSingh #JofraArcher pic.twitter.com/z5WY6BhKxO — Aarav Gautam (@IAmAarav8) March 24, 2025

So far Harbhajan has not reacted to the ongoing controversy.

About the SRH vs RR match

As for the match, SRH made a total of 286 runs, which is the second-highest in IPL history.

Meanwhile, after the Mumbai Indians lost their opening match against the Chennai Super Kings, Harbhajan Singh expressed his opinion that MI should not have let go of Ishan Kishan.

"I think MI lost twice in one day. They lost their game against CSK, and the player they let go (Ishan) played a brilliant knock for SRH," he said.

Harbhajan also highlighted Sunrisers Hyderabad's aggressive batting approach, calling them the most dangerous team in the 18th season of the tournament.

"SRH is the most dangerous team in IPL 2025. They signed Ishan Kishan, and he showed his class in the very first game," he added.