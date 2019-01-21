Rumours have always suggested that something has gone wrong between Shweta Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and had been giving cold shoulder to each other. But the two squashed the rumours when they were seen happily dancing with each other at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. And now when Shweta Bachchan appeared on Koffee With Karan with her brother Abhishek Bachchan, she revealed what she loves, hates and tolerates about Aishwarya on the chat show.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar chose to dig out some of the unheard secrets from the Bachchan daughter about Aishwarya and she did it in the most sassiest way ever.

Talking about what she loves about Aishwarya, Shweta said, "She is a self-made strong woman and a fantastic mother." When asked about what she hates about Aishwarya, she said that the latter takes forever to return phone calls and messages. And when asked about what she tolerates about her sister-in-law, Shweta replied, "Time management."

Shweta Bachchan also revealed Abhishek Bachchan's deepest secret as revenge that the Manmarziyaan actor was a thumb sucker and used to wet his bed as a kid. She further revealed that more than her brother Abhishek, her sister-in-law Aishwarya is a stricter parent to their daughter Aaradhya.