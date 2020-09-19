Ever since Jaya Bachchan's statement defending the industry and the constant attacks on it, social media has turned into a war zone.

While one group is vehemently in disapproval of Jaya's statement, the other stands strongly in support of the veteran actress. Even the film industry is divided with many condemning Jaya's statements and many vouching for it.

Amid all this, netizens have dug out an old video of Shweta Bachchan. In the video, netizens claim Shweta Bachchan appears to be under the influence of alcohol. Zoya Akhtar and many celebs are seen in the video. Shweta Bachchan is seen trying to hide her face as she exits the venue and is supported by Zoya and one more person. The camera follows Shweta until she reaches her car.

Ever since the video has made its way back to social media, netizens have slammed the entire Bachchan family. #JayaBachchanShamlessLady Daughter "Shweta Bachchan Nanda" is also addict," "EVERYONE, TIME 2 WAKE UP BOLLYWOOD is ALL about SELF INTEREST. IT DOESN'T CARE ABOUT U OR ME, AS LONG AS $$$ COMES RAINING IN. CHA- CHING! Jaya Bachchan ONLY HAS HER MOUTH OPEN BECAUSE HER INTEREST IS HER "Hopped-up" DAUGHTER, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. ~BE BOLLYWOOD-FREE~," wrote another. Comments like "This is the reason why jaya bachchan supports pudia bullywood..see how jaya's daughter shweta nanda in intoxication state with zoya akhtar needs two ppl to reach car," "big time junkie" were some of the comments made on them.

Jaya Bachchan had said in the Parliament, "Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain." Responding to her statement; Kangana Ranaut, Jaya Prada, Mukesh Khanna, Amit Sadh and many other celebs further came out to talk about the favouritism in the industry. While celebs like Swara Bhaskar, Kamya Punjabi, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and many more came out in support of the Bachchan lady.