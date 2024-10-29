Sonam Kapoor is a synonym for fashion. Known for her out-of-the-box dressing and introducing red carpet styles; the diva is back with another goddess look. Sonam recently wore an earthy outfit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. And instead of the conventional blouse, she paired the look with an unthinkable Multani clay corset.

Sonam describes her ensemble

Sonam wore a khadi lehenga and dupatta by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and a body ornament crafted by Karnataka's red soil and multani clay. "This outfit celebrates our connection to Bhumi—the earth we come from, and the inner strength and pride it evokes. This ensemble is more than an outfit; it's a narrative on revival, grounding, and celebrating the inner Devi and Dev. Grateful to embody this poetic connection to our roots and traditions this Diwali," she wrote.

Celebs go gaga

Not just fans and followers, even celebs seem bowled over by Sonam's ethereal look. "You looked insaneeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!!!" Bhumi Pednekar wrote. "Stunning," Shibani Dandekar commented. "Insane," Swara Bhasker wrote. Rhea Kapoor and several other influencers also praised Sonam's look.

"Fashion icon for a cause," a user wrote. "Divine beauty," another user commented. "You always come up with the most unique outfits," a social media user wrote. "Only you can do this.....how stunning is this? How stunning are you?" a fan commented. "Where are all the fashion police and commentators... why are your mouth sealed?? MAMMA HAS SERVED AGAIN," another shared.

"Jaw dropped", "Breathtaking beauty", "Stunning" were some more comments on the picture. Sonam Kapoor was recently in news for buying the iconic music store - Rhythm House in Mumbai. The property originally belonged to Nirav Modi, who fled the country in 2018 following bank loan defaults.