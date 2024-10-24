Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja seem to be on a property-buying spree. This comes barely a month after the duo purchased an ultra-luxe property in Notting Hill. Sonam and Anand have bought the iconic music store - Rhythm House in Mumbai. The property originally belonged to Nirav Modi, who fled the country in 2018 following bank loan defaults.

Spread across 3,600-square feet, the music store was sold for 478.4 million rupees ($5.7 million). "The stakeholder committee has approved the sale of Rhythm House for 478.4 million rupees," an official liquidator overseeing the sale of Firestar's assets reportedly said.

Anand Ahuja's clothing label, Bhaane, confirmed the deal without sharing the value. "We have completed our due diligence and plan to expand our retail presence in the city. As private companies, we are unable to comment on any financial information regarding the bid," a Bloomberg report stated. Anand and Sonam have now added this to the list of properties owned by them.

The Notting Hill property

Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law, Harish Ahuja bought a home in London's Notting Hill last month. The value of the property was reportedly around Rs 231.47 crore. The deal became one of the biggest sales of the year for residential properties in the UK. The property featured 20,000 square feet of space and was also within walking distance from Kensington Gardens.

Adding Indian touch to London home

Sonam and Anand also have a massive house in London, where they spend the majority of their time. The home also has a lot of Indian touches in terms of the Indian gift pieces given by the Raanjhana actress' mother.

"The artefacts help in bringing memories of Mumbai and Delhi to London. There's a lasting beauty in these heirlooms, however humble, that have seen so many lives and brought joy across the generations," she had told Architectural Digest in an interview.