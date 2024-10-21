Bollywood actresses celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with full fervour and spirit. From Katrina Kaif to Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha; actresses donned their traditional best and made the nation go gaga over their festive look. From Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh to Mira Rajput Kapoor, let's take a look at how celebs celebrated the festival.

Priyanka Chopra: Calling herself 'filmy', Priyanka Chopra shared several pictures of celebrating the auspicious festival with husband Nick Jonas. PeeCee gave the festival a bit of a Hollywood look by pairing a track suit with a dupatta. From flaunting her mehendi to breaking the fast, the diva shared it all with her fans. "To all those celebrating, happy karwa chauth and yes I'm filmy," she wrote.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif went all desi and Bollywoodish as she celebrated the festival for the well-being of one's partner. From touching her mother-in-law's feet to sharing a close moment with Vicky Kaushal, the diva went all out celebrating the big day.

Sonakshi Sinha: Zaheer and Sonakshi had a playful Karwa Chauth. "Praying for your lambi umar, today and everyday #HappyKarwachauth Mr. Husband @iamzahero. Let this eternal symbol of love- my @bvlgari Mangalsutra Sautoir Necklace, be an enduring reminder of our commitment," she wrote. Responding to it, Zaheer wrote, "Happy Karwachauth Jaan. P.S - Longer life means more time to trouble u ... don't think u thought this through."

Parineeti Chopra: Parineeti looked perfect for the festival in a hot pink sharara set. From Raghav Chadha pulling her hair playfully to the duo taking a stroll; their Karwa Chauth was all about love, commitment and a little bit of fun.

Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood's fashionista made sure all eyes were on her as she wore a gorgeous pista coloured outfit. Sonam revealed that she doesn't fast as she likes to eat the food made for Karwa Chauth. She shared several pictures in her dreamy outfit and also shared reels revealing how 'obsessed' she is with Anand Ahuja.

Kriti Kharbanda: The newlywed celebrated the festival for married women looking madly-in-love. "Every karwachauth, i would sit behind my mother, watch her perform the aarti, look at Chanda mama and then at papa from across the channi , dress up and apply mehendi. I'd also wake up for the sargi. I found it fascinating! All that while thinking to myself, I want this,For me. So today, I tick one more thing off my bucket list. The 10 year old me is shy and blushing! He's good looking also, now that's the cherry on top!" she wrote.

Rakul Preet Singh: Despite a back injury, Rakul Preet Singh decked up in her traditional wear and celebrated the festival with Jackky Bhagnani.

The big Bollywood Karwa Chauth: Just like every year, the most popular wives of Bollywood, visited Anil Kapoor's home to celebrate the festival together. Sunita Kapoor hosted the annual Karwa Chauth celebration which was attended by celebs like – Maheep Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam and more.