Jim Sarbh has created a niche for himself in the industry. With powerful roles in Padmaavat, Made in Heaven season 2, Rocket Boys, Sanju and Neerja; the actor has proved he is here to stay. Currently basking in the success of Made in Heaven season 2, Sarbh spoke about an actor "over exaggerating" his preparation for a role.

Jim throws shade

In an interview, Jim took a dig at an actor who spoke about going mental breakdown owing to the preparation for the role. "There are all those actors who are like 'You know, I was so stuck in my character that I had to get mental therapy for weeks after'. I was like 'Shut up bro. You didn't even know your lines on the day, what nonsense," he told Quint.

Netizens think its Ranveer Singh

"It's Ranveer for sure. SLB mentioned this in an interview," wrote one user. "Love Ranveer but this is savage," another user commented. "Bodied Ranveer On side note SLB said the same thing," a Reddit user opined. "Even SLB said the same thing," was another one of the comments. "Ranveer truly oversells his so called struggles lol but then again the range he has displayed throughout his career.. maybe he needs to do all that to nail every single role," another user opined.

"I don't think Jim is ragging on Ranveer's process here. What he's trying to say is that some people like Ranveer overexaggerate their process to others. He's clearly saying that this person was acting like he needed therapy to get out of character, but in reality didn't even know the dialogues on the day of the shoot. So he's lying about how much he prepped and how much he was consumed by the process," another one of the comments read.