Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani might get a sequel. Karan has revealed that the film's lead characters played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and even he (KJo) deserve a spin off. The ace director opened up about Rocky and Rani's marital world, where would they live and will Rocky have changed at length.

Karan Johar wants Rocky aur Rani's character to extend

In an interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar added that the three of them (he, Alia and Ranveer) feel the characters deserve a spin off. He added that they have discussed the possibility and the story but it all remained at a nascent stage. He added that in his mind, Rocky and Rani would move to Randhawa residence and both the families would be okay with it.

Rocky being Rocky

Karan also said that Rani's character would do up that place in her own way, without using Rocky's aesthetics. "Also, Rocky would not stop being Rocky," he concluded. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's chemistry, what was worked wonders for the film is the kissing sequence between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

The kissing scene

The liplock scene has left the audience divided, with many rooting for the couple and many not. Hema Malini revealed that she hasn't watched the film but is loving the fact that the audience has loved Dharmendra in the film. Sunny Deol also said that if there was one man who could do it, it had to be a personality like the veteran actor.