Maniesh Paul has cemented his place in the industry. From hosting shows to now acting in films, the comedian recently recalled an old incident involving Akshay Kumar. Maniesh revealed that it was at the beginning of his career when Akshay Kumar yelled at him in front of a packed house of audience. Paul added that he was embarrassed because even his mother was present with him.

What went down

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor said that it was during an award show that he was hosting where the actor yelled at him. Maniesh Paul asked Khiladi Kumar to mouth a dialogue before walking away with the award. However, the actor turned around and yelled at him to shut up. This left Paul embarassed but he decided to make it his make-or-break point.

Maniesh turned around the situation

"I started telling him how he insulted me in front of my mother. I said I was just asking him for tips on acting. Our conversation just went to another level and everyone was in splits," he further told Humans of Bombay. Maniesh added that the actor was impressed by his comic timing and humour and even congratulated him towards the end.

Maniesh will also be seen in Rafuchakkar next. He was also seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The actor went on to be nominated for the Best Actor in a comic role and even won one of them.