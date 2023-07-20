Akshay Kumar is the first Bollywood A-lister to react to the viral video of Manipur women being paraded naked and later raped. The disturbing video has been doing the rounds on social media amid the ongoing riots and unrest in Manipur over the last few months. Akshay Kumar broke his silence and called for the harshest punishment for the culprits.

The Khiladi Kumar took to social media to express his unfiltered opinion. "Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again," he tweeted. Many on social media praised him for being the only A -lister celebrity to take a stand on the matter.

"Is there no one to stop the atrocities in Manipur? If you are not shaken to the core by that disturbing video of two women, is it even right to call oneself human, let alone Bharatiya or Indian!," wrote Renuka Shahane. "When horrific incidents occur make no mistake, through the system, our leaders are IMMEDIATELY aware. When months later videos go viral, twitter is aware. If leaders only then respond, it's to twitter, not horrific incidents. They care about online outrage, not real people," Vir Das commented.

"Manipur! @unwomenindia @NCWIndia ! This horrific act against #Kuki women.... Hope they get some justice!" Kanika Dhillon tweeted. "Manipur video has shaken everyone's soul. It was humanity that was paraded..not the women," Sonu Sood commented. "Shocked,shaken,horrified at #manipur video n fact that it's happened in May with no action on it. Shame on those sitting on their high horses drunk with power,jokers in media boot licking them,celebrities who r silent. When did we reach here dear Bharatiyas/Indians?" Urmila Matondkar questioned.

"MANIPUR: Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur... Every time our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhuman, barbarian acts. As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am shattered each time. I am ashamed. I am so guilty for my helplessness. O Manipur, I tried... I tried... but I failed," Vivek Agnihotri wrote.

The Kashmir Files director went on to add, "All I can do now is tell their tragic stories through my work. But it's too late by then. We are all victims of selective and hyper- competitive electoral politics. We are victims of hyper-religion. We are victims of dangerous media. We, the people of Bharat, are victims. There is no #RightToLife in free India. And we can't do anything about it. This is not the freedom I want. This is not the kind of democracy I want. It's worth nothing if it makes us bay for each other's blood. We are a failed society."