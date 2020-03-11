The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to give his viewers a night full of fun and entertainment. Like every weekend this weekend too one of the most popular Jodi will grace the stage of the show. This time Kapil's show will have Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif on the stage as they will be sharing the screen space after a decade, along with the biggest action director Rohit Shetty and maverick filmmaker Karan Johar as they will be promoting their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi.

Ever since the poster and trailer of Rohit Shetty's cop universe have dropped, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Although, there are reports of the film being delayed due to coronavirus scare. Much before the cop drama hits the theatres the ensemble cast can witness all the stars under one roof at the Kapil Sharma show.

International Business Times brings to you the inside scoop of what is going to happen in the show.

Akshay Kumar on Kapil Sharma Show

Amidst laughter and fun banter, Rohit Shetty will be unveiling secrets about Akshay Kumar's high-octane stunts.

Speaking about Akki's action avatar and Sooryavanshi Rohit said, "90 percent of action sequences in the film are performed solely by Akshay sir. Akshay's iconic helicopter is by far the best one in the film. While performing the scene Akshay jumped on the helicopter from the bike and that too without the support of a harness, which was shocking for me as well as the crew."

Adding further Rohit said, "Initially, we had kept a cut in between the sequence of jumping on a helicopter from the bike so that we could fit the harness. But we didn't know when this man spoke to the Pilot and performed the stunt without any support."

Out of curiosity, Archana asked Akshay, "How does Twinkle Khanna react when she gets to know that you performed such hazardous stunts without any safety measures," to which Akshay replied laughingly, "She has given up."

During the show, when Kapil Sharma inquired Akshay about his expectations from Sooryavanshi as his last film Good Newwz crossed Rs 200 crores at the box office, to which Khiladi Kumar said, "I don't believe in this. Main tikey rahu, wohi important cheez hai, kyuki to get a break in a film is easy whereas it is a very difficult task to sustain yourself and maintain consistency in the industry."

Further, in the show, Akshay Kumar revealed that his mom is the biggest fan of the show and never misses a single episode. He will get his mom along with him the next time he comes for film promotions.