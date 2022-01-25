Kodagu girl Shubra Aiyappa has found her soulmate. The actress has announced the news of falling in love with a man whom she has been dating for three years.

Her beau Vishal Sivappa has announced on his social media page that she has said "yes" to his love proposal. @shubra.aiyappa thank you for everything you are to me..you're my world and my pudding...may God bless us in every way to carry forward our dreams for a life filled with love my girl of my dreams said yes," he wrote on his page along with a photo of their intimate picture in a swimming pool.

She has also shared the same picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "I said yes to my panda❤️ @vishalsivappa. [sic]" He confessed his love for her during their trip to the Maldives.

Giving more information about their affair, Shubra, in an interview with The Times of India, said, "I am still taking it all in. I cannot believe that we are engaged. Vishal went above and beyond to make it a magical moment that was so special, giving me no clue about what was in store. All I knew was that I was going to the Maldives for a trip. All I knew was that we had a dinner reservation. I wore my favourite outfit, thankfully. He had set up this place on a private beach with candles and a gazebo, where he went down on his knees and asked me if I would marry him. It was beautifully curated and it was an emotional moment for both of us,"

According to the actress, they met for the first time through a common friend a few years ago. They both were interested in each other after their cousin introduced them properly.

Meanwhile, many celebrities have sent their best wishes to the couple.

Sayyeshaa, Mahat Raghavendra, Priya Banerjee, Priyamani, Kavya Shetty, Vishal Induri, Vedhika, Shanvi Srivastava, Kushi Ravi, Pannaga Bharana, Karunya Ram and among others greeted the couple.

However, they have not decided on their marriage yet. "We are not sure yet as we are waiting to see how the COVID situation pans out. We have a lot of friends overseas and I want everyone to be a part of it. All I know is that it will be a big celebration," she said.

Shubra Aiyappa started her career as a model and made her acting debut with Telugu film Prathinidhi. Thereafter, she worked in a couple of movies including Shivaraj Kumar's Vajrakaya.